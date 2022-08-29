Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 700,258 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.44% of Ciena worth $132,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 530.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ciena by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.28. 35,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.