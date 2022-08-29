Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 110,088 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,088 shares during the period. Robert Half International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Robert Half International worth $254,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,871,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,027,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,570,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,334,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE RHI traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.06. 11,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

