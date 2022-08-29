Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 57,387 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of HCA Healthcare worth $167,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.06. 16,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,887. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.22. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

