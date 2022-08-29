Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 624,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Bruker worth $84,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bruker by 65.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after buying an additional 1,790,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bruker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,434,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after purchasing an additional 556,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $57.86. 7,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,023. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

