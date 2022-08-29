Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128,833 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Westlake worth $103,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.81. 14,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,583. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $141.19.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

