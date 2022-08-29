Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $343.39 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,137 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for about 1.4% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Atlassian worth $343,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after acquiring an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $124,140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlassian by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,564 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

TEAM stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

