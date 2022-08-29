Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $343.39 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,137 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for about 1.4% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Atlassian worth $343,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after acquiring an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $124,140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlassian by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,564 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.
Atlassian Price Performance
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
