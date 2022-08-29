Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 64,105 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,120,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,105 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $173,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BCE by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 8.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $5,941,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 0.3 %

BCE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.72. 24,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,960. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.