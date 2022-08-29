Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 380,208 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,208 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.67% of Endava worth $123,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 1,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $7,014,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.17. 1,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,577. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.38. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.22.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

