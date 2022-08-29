Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4,182.5% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.58. 36,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,461. The firm has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

