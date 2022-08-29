ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.61

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 507901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.