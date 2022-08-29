Actinium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $421.00 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $180,172.96 and $421.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,105,200 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

