Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of AE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.93. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

