Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 41,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,458,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.