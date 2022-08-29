ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 0.9 %
AEY stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
