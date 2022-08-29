Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 156533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

Adecco Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Articles

