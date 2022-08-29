Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 11,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,168,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.
