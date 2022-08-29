Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 11,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,168,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. abrdn plc increased its stake in Adecoagro by 92.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,280,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 614,715 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 181,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,338 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,321,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 153,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

