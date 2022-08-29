Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.22

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 2084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0769 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.