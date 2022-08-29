Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 242,800 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 3.3% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,672,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,427,413. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

