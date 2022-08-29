Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Aeron (ARNX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $837.36 and approximately $20,251.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00131766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085618 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Aeron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.