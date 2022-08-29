Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,782,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $26,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AFL traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.38. 20,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,157. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

