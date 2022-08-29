African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 86,492 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.86.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

