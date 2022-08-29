AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.