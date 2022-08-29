Aigang (AIX) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Aigang (AIX) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $33,263.04 and $979.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00132325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085141 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aigang

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

