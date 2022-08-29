AirSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.95 Million (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $15.74 million and $2.95 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00134426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085093 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

