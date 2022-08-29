Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Update

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,227,900 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the July 31st total of 830,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,139.5 days.

Aker BP ASA Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.35. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

