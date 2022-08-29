Akroma Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Akroma has a total market cap of $19,385.70 and $20.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.18 or 0.07623143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00164675 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.