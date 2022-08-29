Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.72. 8,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

