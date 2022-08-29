Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $166.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.53.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $214,969,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $259.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.