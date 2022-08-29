Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $252.45 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.