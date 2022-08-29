Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$55.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$65.60.

TSE ATD traded up C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,673. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.65. The stock has a market cap of C$58.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

