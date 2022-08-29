Alium Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19,774.58 (ALM)

Alium Finance (ALM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Alium Finance has a market cap of $19,774.58 and approximately $55,477.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alium Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 824.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Alium Finance

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.

Buying and Selling Alium Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alium Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alium Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alium Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

