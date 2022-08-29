AllSafe (ASAFE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.00

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $42,481.13 and approximately $7.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.