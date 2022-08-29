Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445,010 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Ally Financial worth $94,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.77. 120,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,694. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.