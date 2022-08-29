AltraVue Capital LLC Acquires 7,610 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Concrete Pumping comprises approximately 1.9% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 94,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.97. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Concrete Pumping Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

