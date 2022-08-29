AltraVue Capital LLC Has $18.57 Million Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Agilysys accounts for 2.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 1.88% of Agilysys worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agilysys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.1 %

AGYS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,492. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 230.28 and a beta of 1.12. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

