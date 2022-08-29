Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.56

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 178598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Altus Midstream Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $616.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

