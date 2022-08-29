Ambarella (AMBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMBA opened at $84.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ambarella by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

