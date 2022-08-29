American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.95.

About American Shared Hospital Services

Featured Stories

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

