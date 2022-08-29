American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $290.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $284.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.53.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $261.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.60 and a 200-day moving average of $251.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

