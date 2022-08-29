AMO Coin Trading Up 1.2% This Week (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $91,264.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00134367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085257 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

