Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,148,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,893,000 after acquiring an additional 474,819 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,500,000 after buying an additional 357,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $156.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average is $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

