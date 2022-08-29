Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,148,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,893,000 after acquiring an additional 474,819 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,500,000 after buying an additional 357,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.
Insider Activity at Analog Devices
Analog Devices Stock Performance
Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $156.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average is $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Analog Devices (ADI)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.