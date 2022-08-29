Analysts’ Downgrades for August 29th (AERI, AVLR, BBD, BLUMY, CBWBF, CHH, DRH, GALNF, HAIN, HT)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 29th:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $123.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the stock.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

