Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Target Price at $52.33

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

HALO stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 248,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

