Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $227,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.30. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

