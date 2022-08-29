Analyzing Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) & Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Chord Energy 37.48% 39.00% 15.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pengrowth Energy and Chord Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chord Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Chord Energy has a consensus price target of $175.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Chord Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Chord Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Chord Energy $1.58 billion 1.86 $319.60 million $44.20 3.38

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Chord Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

(Get Rating)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.