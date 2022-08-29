Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $65.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Shares of BUD opened at $49.67 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

