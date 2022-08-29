ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.18. 70,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.