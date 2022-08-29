ANIVERSE (ANV) Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. One ANIVERSE coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $79.41 million and $13.82 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 829.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.45 or 0.02806619 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00818018 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ANIVERSE
ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.
ANIVERSE Coin Trading
