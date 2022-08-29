Ankr Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.49 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $351.22 million and approximately $46.49 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1% higher against the dollar.
Ankr Coin Profile
Ankr is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
