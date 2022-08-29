Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ansell Trading Up 0.7 %

ANSLY opened at $75.06 on Monday. Ansell has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $110.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26.

Get Ansell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ansell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.